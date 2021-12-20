Crime
HomeCrime

‘Caravan’ Of White Looters Arrested For Stealing From Kentucky Tornado Victims

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned about consequences for looters in an example of the type of energy he never had for the cops who killed Breonna Taylor during a botched search warrant execution.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

It turns out that, despite what Anglo-America tends to believe, rioting and looting aren’t things that happen exclusively during Black Lives Matter protests. Of course, we already knew that after the angry whites rebellion at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, not to mention the unrest of the unseasoned that often happens after sporting events. But America far too often associates riots and specifically looting with Black people and Black neighborhoods.

Anyway, in Graves County, Kentucky, six people of the non-melanated persuasion were arrested Friday after they were accused of using a devastating storm as an opportunity to loot homes and vehicles and now officials in the area are warning that anyone caught engaging in that kind of activity will be prosecuted to the extent of the law.

MORE: ‘Karen’ The Politician Is Slammed For Racist ‘Looting’ Meme Of Black People

According to WPSD 6, deputies and state troopers made the arrests after a “caravan of suspects” were stopped at the intersection of U.S. 45 South and Pritchett Road, and all of the people in the vehicle were allegedly caught with stolen property taken from homes and vehicles that were ravaged during a recent storm.

“We’re talking about felonies,” Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp said in regards to the suspects, at least four of whom reportedly came into Kentucky from Michigan. “If people who are coming to Kentucky and Graves County with bad intentions, they need to turn around and go back home.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron posted a similar message to Facebook, according to WPSD.

“Looting and theft will not be tolerated,” Cameron said. “Our office has spoken with Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden and Graves County Commonwealth’s Attorney Richie Kemp, and the full force of the law will be brought against anyone who tries to take advantage of Kentuckians.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

It’s too bad that Cameron doesn’t have the same energy for, say, a bunch of cops who shot an unarmed Black woman to death in her own apartment while executing a botched search warrant.

So now the sheriff’s office in Graves County is asking that anyone who witnesses anyone stealing damaged cars or any other items from homes damaged during the storm immediately report what they saw to the authorities.

SEE ALSO:

New Orleans Police Make Anti-Looting A Priority Amid Hurricane Ida Power Outages

Chicago Mayor Calls On Kim Foxx To Prosecute Looters As State’s Attorney Reportedly ‘Drops More Cases’

‘Caravan’ Of White Looters Arrested For Stealing From Kentucky Tornado Victims  was originally published on newsone.com

Kentucky

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close