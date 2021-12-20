Celebrity News
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Deliver A Holiday Tiny Desk Concert From Home

Following a recently-released collaborative EP, Jonny x Mali: Live in LA, Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music came back together to please their respective fan bases with a home edition of NPR’s popular Tiny Desk Concert series filled with special renditions of classic holiday hits.

Both GRAMMY-winning musicians bring their vocal talents together in order to shine some festive vibes just in time for Christmas. The track list includes a handful of holiday favorites, including “Christmas Time Is Here,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Silent Night,” “Mary, Did You Know?,” “Joy to the World,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and their own “Movin’ On,” the latter song which garnered McReynolds and Mali a joint GRAMMY win for “Best Gospel Song / Performance” earlier this year.

More on the duo below, via NPR:

“Both musicians are prominent in the latest generation of contemporary gospel and inspirational artists, incorporating secular sounds and outreach as an entry point into the “good news” of gospel music. They each follow in the footsteps of Kirk Franklin (and of Edwin and Walter Hawkins before him). Individually, McReynolds and Mali Music’s output showcases a marriage of motivating messages and faith, with music that younger audiences are more attuned to.”

The performance also includes contributions from a talented team of other musicians as well, including vocals from Megan Parker and Izacc Dorn, Thaddeus Johnson on the bass, Rogest “Roscoe” Carstarphen with the keys and finally Jermaine Poindexter handling the drums.

Watch the special holiday edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert with Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music below, and we hope it puts you and your family in the spirit to start off your holiday week the right way:

