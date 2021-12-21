Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’

After almost a decade of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin confirmed today that they are filing for divorce.In an exclusive, joint statement to PEOPLE, the couple explained, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”
Good and Franklin have never been shy about publicly sharing their love and admiration for each other. and just six months ago, Meagan posted a sweet anniversary message to her hubby on Instagram to mark their ninth year of marriage.
DeVon returned the favor and wrote a lovely message to his wife on Instagram along with a beautiful photo of the two of them. “I love you my love,” he wrote after writing the lyrics to Tony! Toni! Tone!’s classic song, “Anniversary.”
