Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’

In a joint statement, actress Meagan Good and her husband DeVon Franklin announced that they are filing for divorce.

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

After almost a decade of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin confirmed today that they are filing for divorce.In an exclusive, joint statement to PEOPLE, the couple explained, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

They continued, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” adding that they are “incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.” The 40-year-old Harlem actress met her husband, DeVon Franklin, a 43-year-old best-selling author and pastor, while working on the 2011 film, Jumping the Broom. Shortly after the film wrapped, the couple got engaged in May 2012 and officially wed in June of that same year.

Good and Franklin have never been shy about publicly sharing their love and admiration for each other. and just six months ago, Meagan posted a sweet anniversary message to her hubby on Instagram to mark their ninth year of marriage.

“To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, happy anniversary!!” the actress star wrote. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.”Check out the touching tribute below.

DeVon returned the favor and wrote a lovely message to his wife on Instagram along with a beautiful photo of the two of them. “I love you my love,” he wrote after writing the lyrics to Tony! Toni! Tone!’s classic song, “Anniversary.” 

Meagan Good: True Power Lies In Authenticity
Meagan Good Switches Up Her Faux Locs For A Chic New Bob

Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s Rib: Our Favorite Photos Of The Couple
Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close