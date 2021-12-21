Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage: ‘We Have Decided To Go Into Our Futures Separately’

After almost a decade of marriage, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin confirmed today that they are filing for divorce.In an exclusive, joint statement to PEOPLE, the couple explained, “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.”

are “incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

They continued, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” adding that theyThe 40-year-old Harlem actress met her husband, DeVon Franklin, a 43-year-old best-selling author and pastor, while working on the 2011 film, Jumping the Broom. Shortly after the film wrapped, the couple got engaged in May 2012 and officially wed in June of that same year.

Good and Franklin have never been shy about publicly sharing their love and admiration for each other. and just six months ago, Meagan posted a sweet anniversary message to her hubby on Instagram to mark their ninth year of marriage.

