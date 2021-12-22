Arts & Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan On Shaving His Beard For ‘A Journal For Jordan’ Role: ‘It Was One Of The Harder Things I Had To Do’

We spoke to Michael B. Jordan, who opened up about shaving his beard to get into character for "A Journal For Jordan" after working so hard to get it to connect in the first place.

Michael B. Jordan

Source: Journal For Jordan / Journal For Jordan

To get into character for his latest role in the Denzel Washington directed film Journal For Jordan, Michael B. Jordan had to shave off his facial hair. And according to the hunky actor, it was one of the “harder” parts of getting into character to play First Sgt. Charles Monroe King in the emotional film.

“It was one of the harder things I had to do,” he explained.” “First of all, y’all know me, it took me forever to even get this thing to connect so to take it away from me — it was tough. I had a goodbye ceremony and everything. It was bad,” he added with a laugh.

And yes, we know what you’re thinking. Did his boo Lori Harvey, founder of SKN by LH, give him any skin care tips to help aid in the shaving process?

“I typically prefer facial hair but obviously if the role calls for it, it’s got to go. Definitely the skincare routine was helped by my lady.”

Watch the clip, below:

We caught up with Michael on the red carpet of the NYC premiere of “Journal For Jordan,” where the leading man described his style as “comfortable and tailored.” His sleek look was also a tribute to Sidney Poitier.

Journal For Journal hits theaters on Christmas day.

Michael B. Jordan On Shaving His Beard For 'A Journal For Jordan' Role: 'It Was One Of The Harder Things I Had To Do'

Michael B. Jordan

Close