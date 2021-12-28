National
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Calls Kwanzaa A “Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath”

For many of our Black brothers and sisters out there, today is the celebration of Ujima — it’s the third of seven principles in the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa that stands for “collective work and responsibility.”

Kwanzaa for many is an alternative to Christmas, where African Americans can celebrate our rich history and seven key principles that helped us to overcome the extreme adversity of slavery and racism. However, it appears that for Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is white, the holiday is nothing more than a made-up “religion.”

Greene chose to make her intolerance for Kwanzaa known on Day 1, which traditionally begins the day after Christmas and ends a week later on New Years Day (Jan 1). “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath,” Greene wrote in response to a tweet by the College Republican National Committee, who wished a “happy and prosperous Kwanza [sic]” to its followers. She continued by adding, “You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS.”

The celebration of Kwanzaa, which is not a religion as Marjorie ignorantly claimed, is quite real for millions of people across the world and isn’t any less “fake” than all the other holidays created by man. What also isn’t fictional are the affirmations that are acknowledge over the seven-day span of Kwanzaa, including Umoja for unity, Kujichagulia for self-determination, the aforementioned Ujima for collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa for cooperative economics, Nia for purpose, Kuumba for creativity and finally Imani for faith.

Although it appears that Greene’s tweet was in reference to Dr. Maulana Karenga, who’s credited with creating Kwanzaa in 1966 yet has a complicated history that includes convictions on felony assault and torture, her opinion seemed to be more reflective of her stance as a radical Republican. Many can recall just last week when she made a comment about “yellow people” to a conservative youth group in Arizona, and we don’t even have to mention her public declaration of Black Lives Matter as a “terrorist group” to prove she might have an issue when it comes to anyone of a non-white background.

In short, Kwanzaa is in fact a real holiday contrary to what Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, which she refused to delete in case you want to see the evidence below:

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Calls Kwanzaa A “Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Georgia , Kwanzaa , Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

