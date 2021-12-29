National
HomeNational

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested For Possibly Being a Serial Killer

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The 2000 dark comedy American Psycho, adapted from the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, told the fictional tale of a clean-cut Wall Street yuppie that by day was an investment banker and by night became a maniac obsessed with murdering sex workers and homeless people.

Well, it appears life decided to imitate art recently after reports claimed a real estate broker out of Miami is currently in custody after being connected to the unprovoked shootings of multiple homeless men.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Miami Herald reports that 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo is a “suspected serial killer” for his possible involvement in the shooting deaths of two homeless men and a non-fatal shooting of a third. The latter incident happened on Tuesday night near downtown Miami, with the survivor telling authorities that he had no idea how he’d been injured. Hours later was when the second homeless man was shot, this time being fatal as the victim slept on the sidewalk in Wynwood.

Detectives soon were able to connect the two attacks after Maceo’s license plate was seen visible on surveillance footage.

More details below on how authorities eventually apprehended Maceo, via Miami Herald:

“According to an arrest report released on Friday, tactical robbery detectives found Maceo in his car in Kendall on Wednesday. They found his 9 mm Glock, the report said, and ballistics tests soon linked the weapon to the two shootings. 

Bullet casings were also found ‘on the defendant’s person,’ the report said. Records showed the gun was purchased by Maceo in January 2018, police said.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The third victim was connected after previous surveillance footage that captured the murder of a homeless man on 21 SE 1st Street back in October recorded a suspect who looks almost identical to Maceo. Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales believes there may be other victims out there as well who, as he put it, “suffered at the hands of this ruthless criminal.”

Circuit Judge Alberto Milian found there was enough evidence to issue a charge of premeditated attempted murder, ordering Maceo to remain behind bars and stating, “I conclude the defendant is a danger to the community.”

Although he’s no Patrick Bateman, Maceo put on the front of a luxurious lifestyle on social media filled with tailored suits, beachfront properties, tech conventions and career advice. He’s currently being held without bond.

 

 

 

 

 

Real-Life ‘American Psycho’: Miami Real Estate Agent Arrested For Possibly Being a Serial Killer  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Miami

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close