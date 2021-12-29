National
Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father

One of the most shocking reports in sports history was the tragic 1993 murder of James Jordan Sr., father of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Occurring at the peak of MJ’s reign with the Chicago Bulls, the murder was eventually solved when two teenage boys were convicted and given life sentences after phone calls made on James Jordan’s phone were traced back to them.

After news broke last year that parole had been approved for one of the men, Larry Demery, it now appears that karma had the last word after the parole board decided to terminate that agreement effective immediately.

According to the Associated Press, Demery was set to be released on August 2024 after the state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission agreed under the condition that he take part in a scholastic and vocational program designed to prepare him for life outside prison. After it was pushed backed for a first time from 2023 to 2024, the commission gave an update via a news release this past Tuesday that confirmed Demery’s “agreement has been terminated” effective immediately but would be up for review again on or about Dec. 15, 2023.

Although we’re sure MJ isn’t losing sleep about the news, the ruling more than likely didn’t have anything to do with him. More details below, via ESPN:

“Greg Thomas, a state Department of Public Safety spokesperson, didn’t have additional information on Demery’s situation. Generally speaking, Thomas said, a Mutual Agreement Parole Program agreement might be terminated if the prisoner isn’t following program guidelines or is violating behavior rules behind bars.

Demery, 46, is serving his sentence at a minimum security prison in Lincoln County, northwest of Charlotte, according to data the department posts online. Demery’s record shows 19 infractions lodged against him since 2001, including two for ‘substance possession’ earlier this month.”

Demery initially received a life sentence plus 40 years after pleading guilty on first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for his part in Jordan Sr’s fatal carjacking. It was a 2008 resentencing due to an error in the original one that made him eligible for parole.

Do you think that life in prison is fair for the men that killed Michael Jordan’s dad or is there ever a chance for them to have redemption? Let us know your thoughts.

Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

