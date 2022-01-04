Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As another season comes to an end, the Washington Football Team is looking ahead to something new. The WFT will no longer go by that name as the new team name will be revealed on February 2, 2022!

The organization has taken their time and spent many months to choose the best name after years as the “Redskins”. The decision wasn’t rushed which is why the team has been referred to as the Washington Football Team in the interim. Fans are excited for this big reveal, with many speculating names like Red Wolves and Warriors. Take a look at the video teases below of Coach Rivera, GM Martin Mayhew and Team President Jason Wright and the new team uniforms.

New Name For Washington Football Team To Be Revealed On 2.2.22 was originally published on woldcnews.com

