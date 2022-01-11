Celebrity News
Oprah Attached To Sidney Poitier Documentary Produced By Apple

The entertainment world is still in mourning following the loss of veteran Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier, and it looks like he’ll be honored by longtime friend Oprah Winfrey in a documentary on his life currently in production over at Apple.

 

 

According to Variety, a source confirmed that Winfrey is attached as executive producer in partnership with Apple Original Films. Also said to be part of the project is Poitier’s family, who will help paint the picture of his accomplished career as a performer, producer and director before his death last week (Jan 7) at the age of 94.

More on the crew behind the doc below, via Variety:

“The documentary comes from Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. Reggie Hudlin will serve as director. Hudlin’s previous directorial credits include 90’s films like ‘House Party’ and ‘Boomerang,’ as well as episodes of TV series like ‘The Last O.G.’ and ‘Black Monday.’ He is also a prolific producer across film and television, serving as a regular executive producer for the NAACP Image Awards since 2013. Hudlin directed the 2019 documentary ‘The Black Godfather,’ which examines the life of music producer Clarence Avant.”

Oprah makes for a fitting partner to executive produce alongside Apple. In addition to having memorable appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show during its 25-year run, Poitier was looked at and treated as a mentor to the globally-recognized media queen. It would only make sense that she help put together a tribute that honors the late actor for breaking barriers during a time when Hollywood wasn’t so eager to be diverse.

Take a look at this touching moment between the two Black icons below to see just why we have faith that Oprah will pay proper respect to Sidney Poitier with this upcoming doc:

[caption id="attachment_565403" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: LMPC / Getty[/caption] The groundbreaking actor Sir Sidney Poitier, whose movie roles helped redefine the Black presence and experience in motion pictures from the 1950s and onward, has died at the age of 94. [caption id="attachment_565404" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ullstein bild Dtl. / Getty[/caption] The Bahamian-American icon leaves behind a legacy of skilled acting performances on the stage and screen, having won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1963 for his role in Lilies Of The Field. Here, we cover five of his on-screen appearances that you should watch again in his memory.

