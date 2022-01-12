National
Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be Posthumously Awarded Congressional Gold Medal By The Senate

Many of us have been told the tragic story of Emmett Till’s 1955 lynching ever since childhood as a cautionary tale of the severe violence that can result from racism.

ABC’s new drama Women of the Movement is expected to give a vivid depiction of the pain that Till’s gruesome murder had on his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley, who will soon get real-life recognition as well by the Senate now that a bill was passed to posthumously award both mother and son with the Congressional Gold Medal.

We’ve all heard the details: 14-year-old Emmett is abducted and brutally murdered by two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, after one of their wives claimed the young Black boy simply whistled at her. Even though the men were arrested, they eventually were acquitted of the crime by an all-white, all-male jury in the Jim Crow-era South in a similar fashion to what we’ve seen happen in recent times. Till-Mobley decided to have an open-casket funeral for Emmett in an effort to show the monstrosity enacted on “her baby” as she personally expressed at the time. The move helped spearhead a countrywide outcry for civil justice, which will be depicted extensively in the aforementioned series Women of the Movement.

According to AP News, the bill to award Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till with the Congressional Gold Medal was introduced by Senator Cory Booker of the Democratic party and Republican Senator Richard Burr, both describing the legislation as overdue for the severe injustice she and her son experienced so many years ago.

Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush sponsored The House version of the legislation, in addition to a bill for a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley. May she and Emmett continue to be honored with respect for all they had to endure.

Take a look at the trailer for Women of the Movement below:

 

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be Posthumously Awarded Congressional Gold Medal By The Senate  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Emmett Till

Close