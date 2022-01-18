Celebrity News
Sidney Poitier Death Certificate Reveals He Died From Combination Of Heart Failure, Alzheimer’s Dementia & Prostate Cancer

Even at his wise age of 94 years old, Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier’s death a few weeks ago has left many of his fans and loved ones alike still in a state of shock.

His recently-revealed death certificate has now given us a reason behind the silver screen icon’s passing, which is reportedly due to a combined diagnosis of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia and a battle with prostate cancer.

CNN was able to obtain the death document, which lists him as dying at his home in Beverly Hills, California. While the main cause of death is labeled as cardiopulmonary failure, the doc also list his underlying issues as the aforementioned Alzheimer’s dementia and prostate cancer.

Poitier’s passing is an eye-opening lesson on the statistics when it comes to each of the ailments that led to his death. More than 6 million Americans are said to be living with Alzheimers, and that number is expected to increase to nearly 30 million roughly within the next 25 years. Prostate cancer on the other hand is the most common cancer in American men, with about 1 in 8 guys expected to be diagnosed during his lifetime and specifically in non-Hispanic Black men above the age of 65. Heart disease, the one that ultimately took Sidney Poitier away from us, is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States according to the CDC, with 659,000 people in the U.S. alone dying from heart disease — that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

While we’ll always remember Sidney Poitier for how he lived as opposed to how he died, we hope this information can be a lesson for you all to stay educated, get tested if necessary and keep those you love in the best care possible.

Sidney Poitier Death Certificate Reveals He Died From Combination Of Heart Failure, Alzheimer’s Dementia & Prostate Cancer  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

