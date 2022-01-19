Celebrity News
Prayers: Wendy Williams New Health Update Alleges Memory Loss, Inability To Dress Herself & Spiraling Functionality

The ongoing concern surrounding beloved talk show host and former radio personality Wendy Williams has seen countless updates, many that tend to conflict with each other.

The latest proves to be no different, with many outlets saying the star is seriously down bad in terms of health while those in her inner circle are brushing off the negative press as nothing other than speculation.

Although we recently gave a rather positive update after her son shared a video of Wendy looking well and eating healthy, a recent article from The Sun is now describing Williams’ condition as a “sad spiral” after a source said “The spark is gone. That Wendy, who for ten years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now.”

More info below on Wendy’s apparent loss of functionality and an inability to perform basic daily routines for herself, via The Sun:

“The insider added some days are better than others for the once feisty daytime diva.

‘She’s not always functioning like she used to be. She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed and getting dressed.’

‘Sometimes she goes out in a robe and without shoes on- the old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen out like that.’

Even more heartbreaking, the source added, she doesn’t always recognize people whom she’s known for years.

‘There are people who Wendy knows- who have worked closely with her- and there are days that she has no idea who they are.’”

Another source says told The Sun that her days of doing video segments might over completely, stating, “She really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation.”

Those who conflict with the aforementioned report include her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who recently took to his Instagram Stories once again and wrote, “When the hate don’t work they start telling lies.” Her rep, Howard Bragman, also downplayed the health reports to Page Six by stating, “The health issues are inaccurate and any speculation about her not returning to the show is just that: speculation.” In that same report, Page Six was told by a source to not rule out a lot of what we’ve been hearing lately, telling the outlet, “The truth is a lot of the stories that you are hearing about Wendy are true and they are coming straight from the staff.”

Although we’re not exactly sure who to believe, the best thing we can all do is keep Wendy Williams in our prayers and continue to send her well-wishes and a speedy recovery. Thankfully it appears her guest hosts are holding things down swimmingly as seen below:

