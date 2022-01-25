3 Baltimore Firefighters Killed, 1 In Critical Condition After Fire Caused Partial Building Collapse

Local
Three Baltimore firefighters have died and another is in critical condition after a vacant home caught fire Monday.

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in that partial building collapse caused by the fire.

It all started at around 6 a.m. Monday. Fire crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a row home on the 200 block  of South Stricker Street.

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said firefighters went inside of the vacant home to fight the fire because there were houses next-door that were occupied.

At some point, a partial collapse occurred trapping four firefighters inside. One firefighter was immediately rescued and two more were removed within an hour. Crews worked to remove a fourth firefighter who was still trapped underneath the rubble left behind by the collapse.

Three firefighters were taken to Shock Trauma. One died at the scene.

“This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today.”

This is the first line-of-duty death for the Baltimore City Fire Department in 8 years. Back in 2014, James Bethea died after he responded to a townhouse fire. He went to check on a vacant home next door and fell through the first floor into the basement. The cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

