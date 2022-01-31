Joys & Concerns: We Miss You Aunt Kitten! [Watch]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Morning, Mornting'!

God is good (all the time)! All The Time! (GOD IS GOOD!) “GRIFF” shows some concerns with his friends who are fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs lost at home to the Cincinnatti Bengals in the AFC Championship yesterday.

But for the joy, “GRIFF” celebrates the life of his Aunt Kitten who passed away last year. The family celebrated the life of Kitten with a balloon release over the weekend.

