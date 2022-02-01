Happy Black History Month: Celebrate With Our List of Specially Curated TV Programming

Happy Black History Month (read: year)! To celebrate the annual holiday, we have gathered a list of TV programming throughout the month.
Black History Month (BHM) is an annual observance originating in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Several streaming companies and television networks announced its BHM content for the month. From February 1 to March 1, fans can enjoy classic Black cinema and sitcoms from across different platforms. Our list is comprised of television shows, films, and historic documentaries. The programming listed span from 90s sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to modern day sitcoms like NBC’s Grand Crew. There is something for every family member to enjoy.
Take a look at our complete list of Black History Month TV programming below:
Television Shows
Grand Crew – Tuesdays 8:30 PM ET on NBC
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems – Debuting Feb. 10 on BET+
Abbott Elementary – Tuesdays 9:00 PM ET on ABC
Sister, Sister – Stream on Netflix
2 Dope Queens – Stream on HBO
A Black Lady Sketch Show – Stream on HBO
A Different World- Stream on HBO
About Last Night (S1)- Stream on HBO
The Boondocks- Stream on HBO
David Makes Man- Stream on HBO
Equal- Stream on HBO
Eve- Stream on HBO
Family Matters- Stream on HBO
The Chris Rock Show – Stream on HBO
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion- Stream on HBO
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air- Stream on HBO
The Shop: Uninterrupted- Stream on HBO
Hangin with Mr. Cooper- Stream on HBO
Insecure – Stream on HBO
Key & Peele- Stream on HBO
The Last O.G.- Stream on HBO
Lovecraft Country – Stream on HBO
Luther- Stream on HBO
Martin- Stream on HBO
PAUSE with Sam Jay – Stream on HBO
Random Acts Of Flyness – Stream on HBO
Roots Collection – Stream on HBO
South Side – Stream on HBO
That Damn Michael Che – Stream on HBO
The Girl Before – Stream on HBO
The Wayans Bros.- Stream on HBO
Watchmen – Stream on HBO
We Stay Looking: An Insecure Podcast – Stream on HBO
In Our Mother’s Gardens – Stream on Netflix
Family Reunion – Stream on Netflix
How to Get Away With Murder – Stream on Netflix
Blood & Water – Stream on Netflix
The Get Down – Stream on Netflix
Power Franchise – Stream on Starz
Master of None – Stream on Netflix
Bel-Air – Debuting Feb. 13 on Peacock
In the House – Stream on HBO
Jamie Foxx Show – Stream on HBO
Martin – Stream on HBO
Parent Hood – Stream on HBO
Young Justice – Stream on HBO
grown-ish – Stream on Freeform/Hulu
Moesha – Stream on Netflix
One On One – Stream on Netflix
Girlfriends – Stream on Netflix
Half & Half – Stream on Netflix
The Game – Stream on Netflix
Marlon – Stream on Netflix
The Upshaws – Stream on Netflix
The Parkers – Stream on Netflix
Black Lightning – Stream on Netflix
Chappelle’s Show – Stream on Netflix
Ziwe – Stream on Showtime
Snowfall – Stream on Hulu
In Living Single – Stream on Hulu
Wutang: An American Saga – Stream on Hulu
Queen Sugar – Stream on Hulu
black-ish – Stream on Hulu
Atlanta – Stream on Hulu
This is Us – Stream on Hulu
Your Attention Please – Stream on Hulu
Ms. Pat Show – Stream on BET+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Debuting Feb. 23 on Disney+
Films
Beverly Hills Cop 3-Film Collection (1984, 1987, 1994) – Stream on HBO
Black Boy Joy – Stream on HBO
King Richard – Stream on HBO
Blood Diamond – Stream on HBO
Brown Sugar – Stream on HBO
Charm City Kings – Stream on HBO
Harlem Nights – Stream on HBO
In the Heat of the Night – Stream on HBO
Jackie Brown – Stream on HBO
Love & Basketball – Stream on HBO
Malcolm X – Stream on HBO
Lottery Ticket – Stream on HBO
Cleopatra Jones – Stream on HBO
Dreamgirls – Stream on HBO
Black Is King – Stream on Netflix
Dolemite is My Name – Stream on Netflix
Passing – Stream on Netflix
Mariney’s Black Bottom – Stream on Netflix
Da 5 Bloods – Stream on Netflix
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History – Stream on Netflix
Pose – – Stream on Netflix
Good Burger – Stream on Netflix
Superfly – Stream on HBO
Woo – Stream on Netflix
Stand-Up Comedy Specials
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin’ – Stream on HBO
Cedric the Entertainer: Taking You Higher – Stream on HBO
Chris Rock: Bigger & Blacker – Stream on HBO
L. Hughley: Going Home – Stream on HBO
Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly (HBO)
Jerrod Carmichael: 8 – Stream on HBO
Lil Rel Howery: Live in Crenshaw – Stream on HBO
Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is – Stream on HBO
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy – Stream on HBO
Orlando Leyba: Adorable – Stream on HBO
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman – Stream on HBO
Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue – Stream on HBO
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! – Stream on HBO
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal – Stream on Netflix
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted – Stream on Netflix
Dave Chappelle: The Closer – Stream on Netflix
Kat Williams: The Pimp Chronicles pt. 1 – Stream on Netflix
Sommore: The Reign Continues – Stream on Netflix
Def Comedy Jam 25 – Stream on Netflix
Documentaries
Becoming – Stream on Netflix
The Black Godfather – Stream on Netflix
Chillin’ Island – Stream on HBO Max
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks – Stream on HBO
Baltimore Rising – Stream on HBO
Beah: A Black Woman Speaks – Stream on HBO
Being Serena – Stream on HBO
Black Art: In The Absence of Light – Stream on HBO
Black Moderates and Black Militants – Stream on HBO
Black Panthers – Stream on HBO
By the People: The Election of Barack Obama – Stream on HBO
Cicero March – Stream on HBO
Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street – Stream on HBO
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches – Debuting Feb. 23 on HBO
Freedom on My Mind – Stream on HBO
Growing Up Milwaukee- Stream on HBO
John Lewis: Good Trouble – – Stream on HBO
Kareem: Minority of One – Stream on HBO
Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight – Stream on HBO
Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking – Stream on HBO
Paul Robeson: Tribute to an Artist – Stream on HBO
People’s Right to Know: Police vs. Reporters – Stream on HBO
Police Power and the Freedom of Assembly: The Gregory March – Stream on HBO
Summer of Soul – Stream on Hulu
Animation
Aqua Teen Hunger Force – Stream on HBO
Black Dynamite – Stream on HBO
The Boondocks, (S1-S4) – Stream on HBO
Gen:Lock – Stream on HBO
Loiter Squad – Stream on HBO
Mostly 4 Millennials – Stream on HBO
Space Jam: A New Legacy – Stream on HBO
Static Shock – Stream on HBO
Todd McFarlane’s Spawn – Stream on HBO
Tropical Cop Tales – Stream on HBO
Vixen – Stream on HBO
Young Justice – Stream on HBO
Karma’s World – Stream on Netflix
Yasuke – Stream on Netflix
Canvas – Stream on Netflix
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Happy Black History Month: Celebrate With Our List of Specially Curated TV Programming was originally published on globalgrind.com