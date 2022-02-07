Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Man Hit By Gunfire While Sleeping

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Bullets Against White Background

Source: Chlach Ratn Chokh Thrni / EyeEm / Getty

A 48-year-old man is expected to survive after he was hit by stray gunfire while sleeping in his Baltimore home.

It happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the 2800 block Rosalind Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Police said the man was asleep when was hit by a round that flew through his wall.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Cops Quickly Forgive Anti-Mask Mom On Video Threatening School Board With ‘Loaded’ Guns

See Also: Is It A Karen Or A Thug? Woman Arrested After Pulling Her Gun During Parking Spot Dispute

Baltimore Man Hit By Gunfire While Sleeping  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close