Baltimore Man Hit By Gunfire While Sleeping

A 48-year-old man is expected to survive after he was hit by stray gunfire while sleeping in his Baltimore home.

It happened shortly before midnight Sunday on the 2800 block Rosalind Avenue.

Police said the man was asleep when was hit by a round that flew through his wall.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

