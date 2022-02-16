Celebrity News
Wendy Williams Talks Potential Return To ‘Wendy Williams Show’: ‘I Am Going Back Stronger’

Wendy Williams took to Instagram to address her absence and potential return to her daily talk show.

Wendy Williams

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Wendy Williams took to Instagram to share a five-minute video of herself where she addressed her absence from her daily talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” and even a possible return to the purple chair.

In the video, the talk show maven is shown being interviewed by her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as they walked on the beach in Miami. Wendy tells fans that she’s “doing ok” explaining to viewers that she’s currently in Florida where she often goes to visit her family. She also added that being in Florida is “very peaceful” before addressing fans who have been sending her prayers and positive wishes. “Thank you,” she told them.

Wendy then said, “Excuse me, I am going back stronger. At 56 years old, there are things that happen to people. I would say things usually start about 40 and they go up from there, you know, so you’ve got to eat the right food.” Later, adding “I wanna be all I can be and then get back to New York and get on down with the ‘Wendy Williams Show.;

Check out the video below via Hollywood Unlocked below.

As previously reported, Williams has been dealing with health issues since the start of season 13 of her daytime talk show and may not return to a purple chair at all this season due to those ailments. And while Wendy is taking care of herself,  Sherri Shepherd has been named a permanent guest host of the legendary talk show until Wendy’s return. The LA Times previously reported that Bevy Smith and Terrence J will take the hosting reigns this week, while Shepherd will come back next week and remain in the purple chair for the rest of the season, potentially even staying on for the start of the next season in September pending Wendy’s health.

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles As She Reveals New Boyfriend On Instagram

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

