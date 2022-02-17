National
HomeNational

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’

The IOC responds to Sha'Carri Richardson claims after Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete in the Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication that could be considered a performance enhancement drug.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
BELGIUM-BRUSSELS-ATHLETICS-DIAMOND LEAGUE

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) has officially responded to Sha’Carri Richardson after the 21-year-old track and field star called out the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to allow Russian skater Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite her positive drug test.

Earlier this week, Richardson took to Twitter where she slammed the international body, noting how race may have played a factor in the agency’s unfair decision. Richardson was disqualified from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

However, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams disputed Richardson’s claims during a press conference on Feb. 16.

“You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” he stated, according to The Guardian.

“Every single case is very different,” Adams continued. “Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

As previously reported, last week, the 15-year-old Valieva tested positive for a heart drug called trimetazidine that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2014. The drug, which is used to improve blood supply to the heart in individuals suffering from coronary disease, could elevate a player’s heart rate, potentially boosting their ability to train for extended periods of time.

In their ruling, CAS stated that banning Valieva “would cause her irreparable harm” and she was also considered a “protected person” because of her age. During Wednesday’s press conference, Adams appeared to sympathize with Valieva’s situation.

“She is in the centre of a lot of speculation. It must be very tough for her, ” he added. “We, of course, are in touch with the team, her welfare is the team’s first priority, and obviously we are very careful of that but there’s only so much that we can do.”

What do you think about the IOC’s response? Tell us down in the comments!

DON’T MISS…

Sha’Carri Richardson Stars In Beats Commercial Scored And Edited By Kanye

Sha’Carri Richardson Switches Up Her Hair For Her Comeback In The Prefontaine Classic

Sha’Carri Richardson Finishes Last In 100m Return. Tells Haters ‘Talk All The S— You Want, Because I’m Here To Stay.’

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of Racial Discrimination: ‘Every Single Case Is Very Different’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Olympics , Sha'Carri Richardson

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close