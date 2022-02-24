Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out

Nations that build walls to keep their people separated usually end up on the wrong side of history.
MORE: What’s Next For Haiti After The Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse?
But that hasn’t stopped the Dominican Republic from beginning construction on a border wall with the neighboring country of Haiti.
The 13-foot tall structure will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology including more than 70 watchtowers, drones, movement sensors, cameras, and much more. It will also stretch over 120 miles of the Dominican-Haitian border.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Dominican officials say the wall is a much-needed addition for both countries. They believe it will greatly decrease the smuggling of illegal goods, irregular migration, and help fight organized crime on both sides of the border.
But it’s hard to see how this will help Haiti. It’s one of the poorest countries in all of the Americas and has been neglected for over a century.
On 7 July 2021 Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. He was the fourth Haitian president to be killed in the last 100 years.
After his death, thousands of Haitian migrants fled the country, many of which tried to reach the United States.
In August 2021 a massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Caribbean nation as it was still recovering from two prior earthquakes and political assassination. This led to even more Haitians fleeing the country.
September 19, 2021, US Border Patrol agents on horseback were photographed tracking down Haitians with whips as they tried to cross the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande River in Texas.
The newly constructed border wall is just another obstacle Haitians will have to face as their country continues to wallow in turmoil.
In contrast, the Dominican Republic continues to thrive as one of the Caribbean’s top tourist destinations. A wall seems like it will only magnify those glaring differences between two countries that share the same tiny island. Still, Dominican President Luis Abinader insists this is the right move.
“The construction of this intelligent border fence will help protect our nation, safeguard the interests of our country, respect our dignity, our freedom, and defend our sovereignty,” he said during a press conference. “The benefit for both nations will be of great importance.”
Many of the problems Haitians have today can be traced back to their relationship with the United States, but that’s a conversation for another day. (Or you can just read about it here.)
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
SEE ALSO:
Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti
Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out was originally published on newsone.com