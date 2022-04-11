2022 Grammy Award Winner CeCe Winans to Host AURN Inspirational Easter Special

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Easter weekend 2022, AURN Inspirational Network and some of the top Gospel and Urban stations in the country will broadcast an Easter Special hosted by recent Grammy Award-winning Gospel Artist CeCe Winans.

“The CeCe Winans and Friends Easter Special” will feature inspirational music and messages of hope and faith from some of the most celebrated stars in the Gospel community. Along with words of praise from AURN Inspiration’s syndicated radio hosts Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Tye Tribbett, other celebrated contributors will include Anthony Brown, Bishop Leonard Scott, Byron Cage, Earnest Pugh, Fred Hammond, Isabel Davis, J.J. Hairston, Jabari Johnson, James Fortune, Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin, Martha Manuzzi, Pastor Mike Jr., Renee Spearman, Rudy Currence, Tamela Mann, The Walls Group, Travis Greene and Vashawn Mitchell.

Winans is fresh off of her multiple Grammy wins taking home three including Best Gospel Album for “Believe For It” as well as Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “Believe For It” as well as “Best Gospel Performance/Song” for “Never Lost”.

“First of all, gospel music is so powerful. and then to come together to celebrate the greatest holiday, Resurrection Day, there’s nothing more powerful. So I’m honored that I’ve got a chance to celebrate the power of God with my friends through gospel music” says CeCe about hosting AURN Inspiration’s annual broadcast offering.

To listen to “CeCe Winans & Friends Easter Special” stream AURN Inspirational Easter Sunday, April 17th, 2022, at Noon ET and 5 PM on AURNInspirational.com.

AURN Inspirational features 24/7 programming including the widely acclaimed Marvin Sapp Radio Show, Grammy Award-winning Hezekiah Walker host the Hezekiah Walker Radio Show as well as the #1 Urban Gospel Countdown Show in the US, The Hezekiah Walker Gospel Countdown, The Bobby Jones Radio Show”, “The Come Up With Tye Tribbett and award-winner Liz Black, host of Inspirations with Liz Black.

2022 Grammy Award Winner CeCe Winans to Host AURN Inspirational Easter Special was originally published on praiserichmond.com

