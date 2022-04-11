Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

2022 Grammy Award Winner CeCe Winans to Host AURN Inspirational Easter Special

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Transformation Expo - CeCe Winans

Source: courtesy of Kecia

Easter weekend 2022, AURN Inspirational Network and some of the top Gospel and Urban stations in the country will broadcast an Easter Special hosted by recent Grammy Award-winning Gospel Artist CeCe Winans.

“The CeCe Winans and Friends Easter Special” will feature inspirational music and messages of hope and faith from some of the most celebrated stars in the Gospel community. Along with words of praise from AURN Inspiration’s syndicated radio hosts Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Dr. Bobby Jones, and Tye Tribbett, other celebrated contributors will include Anthony Brown, Bishop Leonard Scott, Byron Cage, Earnest Pugh, Fred Hammond, Isabel Davis, J.J. Hairston, Jabari Johnson, James Fortune, Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin, Martha Manuzzi, Pastor Mike Jr., Renee Spearman, Rudy Currence, Tamela Mann, The Walls Group, Travis Greene and Vashawn Mitchell.

Winans is fresh off of her multiple Grammy wins taking home three including Best Gospel Album for “Believe For It” as well as Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song “Believe For It” as well as “Best Gospel Performance/Song” for “Never Lost”.

“First of all, gospel music is so powerful. and then to come together to celebrate the greatest holiday, Resurrection Day, there’s nothing more powerful. So I’m honored that I’ve got a chance to celebrate the power of God with my friends through gospel music” says CeCe about hosting AURN Inspiration’s annual broadcast offering.

To listen to “CeCe Winans & Friends Easter Special” stream AURN Inspirational Easter Sunday, April 17th, 2022, at Noon ET and 5 PM on AURNInspirational.com.

AURN Inspirational features 24/7 programming including the widely acclaimed Marvin Sapp Radio Show, Grammy Award-winning Hezekiah Walker host the Hezekiah Walker Radio Show as well as the #1 Urban Gospel Countdown Show in the US, The Hezekiah Walker Gospel Countdown, The Bobby Jones Radio Show”, “The Come Up With Tye Tribbett and award-winner Liz Black, host of Inspirations with Liz Black.

2022 Grammy Award Winner CeCe Winans to Host AURN Inspirational Easter Special  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]
TV One's 3rd Annual Urban One Honors - Show
20 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
11.03.21

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Close