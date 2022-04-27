Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Good Day vs. A Bad Day

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s “Wake Up & Win” with Dr. Willie Jolley, is about working through a good day, versus a bad day.

Dr. Jolley: It’s a time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips to come back, all come back to start with a mindset. A mindset, that states somehow, someway I’m going to win. We must reframe how we look at the world and look at the challenges we face. Dennis Brown says “the only difference between a good day and a bad day is your attitude and how you look at the world.” Whether you see it as a negative experience or a positive experience, it really is up to you.

Those who lift their consciousness and shift their thinking from a negative to a positive tend to win more. So since you cannot control what happens to you and you cannot control what happens around you then you might as well take full control of the one thing you can control and that is what happens when you choose to be positive and decide to win right now when you are with what you got. Hey, you can if you think you can.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

