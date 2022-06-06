Black Music Month: Vincent Bohanan & SOV Are Bringing Back The Classic Gospel Sound!

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Pastor Vincent Bohanan and The Sound of Victory have taken gospel music by storm over the past few years, and they are bringing back that classic gospel sound that so many of us miss—even as a choir full of young people!

Founded in January of 2014, The Sound of Victory Fellowship Choir was formed as a way for young minorities experiencing hardships to turn their lives around. The choir features more than 50 young singers and musicians across the NYC metropolitan area as well as the DMV who all have one goal in mind: to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.

In addition to SOV, in 2019, Pastor Bohanan also started a traditional choir in Atlanta called The Victorious Army. TVA is a choir composed of young adults from Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina. They gather once a month, to have church the classic way with tambourines and washboard.

Check out some of SOV’s accomplishments during their few short years of ministry via their official website:

Recording with Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Cece Winans

Backing up P. Diddy during the 2015 NBA All-Star Weekend & Bad Boy Reunion Tour as well as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” Tour.

SOV hasbeen a featured choir for Bishop Hezekiah Walker’s annual Resurrection Sunday Concert,

The choir has been seen on The World Network for the Dorinda Clark Show.

SOV has traveled across the US as well as held a European tour two years in a row.

In 2017, after releasing their third single “We Win: The Kingdom Declaration” which premiered at #1 on the Billboard’s Single’s Chart,

SOV was nominated for two Stellar Awards in 2018.

Signed with Hez House Music Label, under the umbrella of RCA Records.

