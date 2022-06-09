Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Grab the kids because The Ravens are hosting a family movie night at M&T Bank Stadium this Friday!

The entire family will be able to watch “Sing 2” on the vision boards at M&T Bank. Concession stands will be open and there will also be a few special guests!

“It’s a fun movie. The music is great (and) it will sound great here in the building,” said Brad Downs, senior vice president of marketing for the Ravens.

Families can choose to sit in the stands or, for the first time in six years, sit on the field with a blanket.

The Ravens mascot Poe will also be in attendance. Everyone who attends will also leave with a special gift.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Parking is free. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

Seating is general admission inside the seating bowl and on the field.

Parking is free in Lots B and C, which will open at 4:30 p.m.

Ravens To Host Family Movie Night At M&T Bank Stadium This Friday was originally published on 92q.com