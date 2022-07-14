Lauren London Says She’s Considered Moving Away From L.A. Since Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Life hasn’t been the same for actress Lauren London since the untimely passing of her partner, the late great Nipsey Hussle. The rapper and entrepreneur was gunned down in 2019, just steps away from his iconic Marathon clothing store. This week, the model, actress, and TV personality sat down for a candid chat with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez, where she opened up about her healing process and how she’s been navigating life without the inimitable hip-hop titan.

“It’s not easy,” said London, when asked if she had ever considered moving away from LA, where both she and Hussle are from. “I want to move all the time. I just know it’s not the right time for my family.”

Martinez then asked the star if it was difficult constantly seeing all of the murals, pictures, and tributes across the city in honor of her late boyfriend, to which London replied, “I love LA. It’s tattooed on me. To the death of me, I love LA. But it’s too heavy for me right now. He’s in my house everywhere, I sleep and wake up with him on my mind, so I’m in it.”

The Games People Play star added, “I’m staying put right now. I just don’t think it’s the right time for the rest of our family that loves us and wants to keep an eye on us.”

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s love story

London and Hussle’s love story began in 2013. The couple met through a mutual friend over social media after London reached out to purchase a few copies of the star’s Crenshaw mixtape. The two began following each other and noticed they had similar interests, and it turned out they had a lot of friends in common.

“I had a couple of homegirls that had hung out with him and would come back to me like, ‘Oh, my God! You would really like Nip! He seems like your type!’” the Single Ladies alum told GQ in 2019.

“I wasn’t dating anybody at the time, or doing any of that. We met because I wanted to pick up a box of clothes he offered me after I bought a couple [copies of] Crenshaw. I pulled up to his shop on Crenshaw and Slauson, and he was like, ‘You want to hang out?’”

The rest was history. London, who shares a son with the late rapper, gushed about the star’s spontaneity and charm.

“He would be like, ‘Boog, let’s go out of town.’ And I’d go with him and no luggage. He was very fun in that way,” she recalled of his joyful spirit. “He loved having fun. We’d wake up in the morning, and he’d be like, ‘Bet you won’t get on a roller coaster.’ We would literally just wash our faces, brush our teeth, put on sweats, and go to Magic Mountain, randomly, to get on a roller coaster and start the day.”

London on her grieving process

In 2021, London spoke with the Los Angeles Times about her grieving process. The mother of two shared that she tries to wake up early and start her day with intention to help cope with Hussle’s absence.

“I try to wake up an hour before I have to wake up. I have definitely found that when I actually give myself space to wake up, I’m actually better. I think when really hard things happen to people it’s just hard to think that life will ever be sweet again,” she said before touching on the struggles of rediscovering joy after a tragedy.

“That’s something that I’m learning again, is how to do that.”

