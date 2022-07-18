Election 2022: Here’s What You Need To Know For Maryland’s Primary Election Day

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

July 19 is Maryland’s Primary Election Day and this will be one of the most impactful for the state in recent years.

In this election, voters will be choosing a new governor, comptroller, attorney general, and Baltimore City’s new state’s attorney.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.

To register to vote, you must be:

A U.S. citizen;

A Maryland resident; and

At least 16 years old*.

You cannot have been: Convicted of buying or selling votes; Under guardianship for mental disability and found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote; or Convicted of a felony and currently serving a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment. (Effective March 10, 2016)

*You may register to vote if you are at least 16 years old but cannot vote unless you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election.

