Here’s A List Of Cooling Centers Across The Baltimore Region

We don’t have to tell you it’s hot and how dangerous the heat can be. However, we will help you to stay cool and safe as you head out.

Officials want to remind everyone to stay hydrated and to drink more fluids — regardless of activity levels. Don’t forget your fur babies either. If you are hot, so are they!

Below are some tips from the Maryland Department of Health on how to navigate the heat:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets, unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary

If you need to stop by a cooling center, here are some across the area:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

Anne Arundel County Police Department district station lobbies and community rooms open 24/7.

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 South Villa Ave., Annapolis

Arnold Senior Activity Center: 44 Church Road, Arnold

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park

O’Malley Senior Activity Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Public Library Community Rooms open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Broadneck: 1275 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis

Brooklyn Park: 1 East 11th Ave., Baltimore

Busch Annapolis: 1410 West St., Annapolis

Crofton: 1681 Riedel Road, Crofton

Deale: 5940 Deale-Churchton Road, Deale

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall: 2550 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis

Eastport-Annapolis Neck: 269 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis

Edgewater: 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Glen Burnie: 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie

Linthicum: 400 Shipley Road, Linthicum

Maryland City at Russett: 3501 Russett Common, Laurel

Mountain Road: 4730 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Odenton: 1325 Annapolis Road, Odenton

Riviera Beach: 8485A Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

Severn: 2624 Annapolis Road, Severn

Severna Park: 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park

Annapolis

The city of Annapolis is opening the Roger “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center (273 Hilltop Lane) and the American Legion (1707 Forest Drive) as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from July 21 through July 24.

Water will be provided. Those visiting the cooling center at Pip Moyer Recreation Center will not have access to recreation activities. For more information, call the city’s Office of Emergency Management at 410-216-9167.

BALTIMORE CITY AND COUNTY

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Red extreme heat alert for July 21-24.

Baltimore City senior centers are open as cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on holidays.

Oliver Center Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.

Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.

Harford Senior Center, 4920 Harford Road

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 Baker St.

Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging, 4501 Reisterstown Road

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services opens cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days. Dates and times vary by location.

My Sisters Place Women’s Center (open to women and children only), 17 W. Franklin St., Monday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manna House, 435 E. 25th St., Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beans and Bread, 402 S. Bond St., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd St., Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City opens cooling centers on Code Red extreme heat days, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Homes, 4140 10th St.

Cherry Hill Homes, 2700 Spellman Road

Community Cooling Center: ShopRite of Howard Park, 4601 Liberty Heights Ave., Sunday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Arbutus: 855 Sulpher Spring Road, Arbutus

Catonsville: 1100 Frederick Road, Catonsville

Cockeysville: 9833 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville

Essex: 1110 Eastern Blvd., Essex

Hereford: 16940 York Road, Hereford

Lansdowne: 500 Third Ave., Lansdowne

Loch Raven: 1046 Taylor Ave., Towson

North Point: 1716 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk

Owings Mills: 10302 Grand Central Ave., Owings Mills

Parkville-Carney: 9509 Harford Road, Parkville

Perry Hall: 9685 Honeygo Blvd., Perry Hall

Pikesville: 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville

Randallstown: 8604 Liberty Road, Randallstown

Reisterstown: 21 Cockeys Mill Road, Reisterstown

Rosedale: 6105 Kenwood Ave., Rosedale

Sollers Point: 323 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk

Towson, 320 York Road, Towson

White Marsh: 8133 Sandpiper Cir., White Marsh

Woodlawn: 1811 Woodlawn Drive, Woodlawn

Baltimore County Senior Centers are open to the public weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 410-887-2040 to check locations before you visit.

Arbutus Senior Center: 855A Sulpher Spring Road, Arbutus

Ateaze Senior Center: 7401 Holabird Ave., Dundalk

Bykota Senior Center: 611 Central Ave., Towson

Catonsville Senior Center: 501 N. Rolling Road, Catonsville

Cockeysville Senior Center: 10535 York Road, Cockeysville

Edgemere Senior Center: 6600 North Point Road, Edgemere

Essex Senior Center: 600 Dorsey Ave., Essex

Fleming Senior Center: 641 Main St., Dundalk

Hereford Senior Center: Summit Manor, Second Floor, 510 Monkton Road, Hereford

Jacksonville Senior Center: 3605A Sweet Air Road, Phoenix

Lansdowne-Baltimore Highlands Senior Center: 424 Third Ave., Lansdowne

Liberty Senior Center: 3525 Resource Drive, Randallstown

Overlea-Fullerton Senior Center: 4314 Fullerton Ave., Overlea

Parkville Senior Center: 8601 Harford Road, Parkville

Pikesville Senior Center: 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville

Reisterstown Senior Center: 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown

Rosedale Senior Center: 1208 Neighbors Ave., Rosedale

Seven Oaks Senior Center: 9210 Seven Courts Drive, Perry Hall

Victory Villa Senior Center: 403 Compass Road, Middle River

Woodlawn Senior Center: 2120 Gwynn Oak Ave., Woodlawn

Here’s A List Of Cooling Centers Across The Baltimore Region was originally published on 92q.com