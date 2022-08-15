TRIBL CELEBRATES MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS AT 53RD GMA DOVE AWARDS

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, GA – TRIBL, the leading recording home for the inspirational genre of music, proudly celebrates multiple nominations across various projects for the 53rd GMA Dove Awards. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 18th, 2022.

TRIBL reaches another milestone by becoming 2022’s most nominated independent recording label at the GMA Dove Awards. Follow TRIBL online by using the handle @TRIBLRecords.

TRIBL President, Stephanie Valcarcel, shared “Over the last year our artists have led in various collaborations that have blended genres of music. We are honored to be nominated with such extraordinary artists sharing the same goal of spreading the gospel.”

This year’s DOVE Awards broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET.

TRIBL’s 2022 GMA Dove Awards Nominations:

Song of the Year

“Jireh” (Writers) Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine “Promises” (Writers) Keila Alvarado, Joe L. Barnes, Dante Bowe, Phillip Carrington Gaines, Lemuel Marin, Aaron Moses

Artist of the Year

Maverick City Music

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Breathe” – Maverick City Music, ft. DOE, Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore

Gospel Worship Album of the Year

Tribl Nights Atlanta – (Producers: Tony Brown, Jonathan Jay)

Worship Recorded Song of the Year – Presented by CCLI

“Jireh (Radio Version)” – Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year

“Júbilo” – Maverick City Música, Miel San Marcos

Spanish Language Album of the Year

Venga Tu Reino – Maverick City Música, Maverick City Music (Producers: Jonathan Jay, Aaron Moses, Stephanie Valcarcel)

Songwriter of the Year

Brandon Lake

Dante Bowe

Producer of the Year

Tony Brown & Jonathan Jay

Christmas/Special Event Album of the Year

A Very Maverick Christmas – Maverick City Music (Producers: Tony Brown, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake)

About TRIBL Records

TRIBL Records is the leading premiere recording home for Christian and Gospel music celebrating multiple Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, Stellar Award, and Dove Award wins and a GRAMMY Award win. Founded in 2020 by Tony Brown, Jonathan Jay, Norman Gyamfi, Stephanie Valcarcel, and Mary Sirois, the ground-breaking recording company is home to GRAMMY® winning Maverick City Music, GRAMMY® nominated JJ Hairston, TRIBL (artist collective), Naomi Raine, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Musica, ReFRESH Worship, Travis Greene, Forward City Music, Tim Bowman, SONS THE BAND and Family Music. Boasting over 1M subscribers on YouTube and across its various social channels the company delivers thought-provoking, innovative, and trailblazing content – notably the best in the inspirational genre. TRIBL’s roster spans multiple genres including Christian & Gospel, Latin, R&B, and Pop.

TRIBL CELEBRATES MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS AT 53RD GMA DOVE AWARDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com