Money Money: Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche Shares Tips On Educating Kids About Money

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“The Budgetnista,’ Tiffany Aliche is the author of the New York Times Best Seller, ‘Get Good with Money.‘ She has helped millions with money management and is the host of the new Netflix documentary “Get Smart With Money.” Aliche stops by the Get Up Chruch to give us the details on the new show and gives tips to parents on teaching their children financial literacy and the value of a dollar.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

WATCH BELOW

READ ALICHE’S TIPS BELOW

Erica: Give us some tips to the parents and how we can educate children on money at our homes.

Aliche: So first things first, if your child is really little, it doesn’t have to be so literal. Like this is $1. You know, financial education is things like sharing, you know, giving, so you might have them clean up some toys that they don’t want, and then donate them to a local shelter. That’s the beginning of financial education for really little ones. As they get a little older, you could do something that my sister does with her little ones, where my niece Amelia loves to draw but they also have the dollar store. So she told her, you know, you can sell these drawings, to your aunties, and grandma and grandpa, and then you can purchase things from the dollar store. So Amelia sells her drawings for $1. And she started to make that connection to say, Oh, Mommy, I want that toy. It’s going to take me four drawings, something else you can do for your older one, because

I have a 16-year-old bonus daughter that I started early on when she does chores above and beyond things like cleaning aroma, and her natural chores. You know, I made those chores a job. Like if you took out the garbage and it’s not your turn, you know, maybe that’s $5 Even now. She’s my TikTok manager, she’s 16 going on 26. And so, as my TikTok manager, she gets paid, but I made her an employee. And she was like, what’s just come out of my check? I said, “oh taxes.”

Erica: So let’s talk about this new Netflix show that you have, “Get Smart With Money.” I have a New York Times bestselling book called “Get Good with Money” and I think people folks are starting to realize that financial education is not this nice thing that everyone needs to get good with their money. So when they reached out and said we want to do this documentary, and we want to follow people who are struggling with their finances, and then assign them a coach, you know, I said absolutely.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW

You can follow Tiffany at @TheBudgetnista on Instagram and at the website Thebudgetnista.com.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Money Money: Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche Shares Tips On Educating Kids About Money was originally published on getuperica.com