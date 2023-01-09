Praise Featured Video CLOSE

D.L. Hughley is set to headline a well-rounded cast of Black comedic royalty to assume the hosting chair of The Daily Show briefly.

According to E! News, Hughley, along with Wanda Sykes and Leslie Jones will be part of the individuals to host the late-night Comedy Central show following Trevor Noah’s departure in December. Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman will also take up guest hosting duties as the show seeks a permanent host later this year.

Jones will begin her stint as Daily Show host starting on January 17 and last for one week, followed by Sykes, who will host the week of January 23. Hughley takes the baton from Sykes beginning on January 30, followed by Handler holding hosting duties down the week of February 6 and Silverman rounding out the cast of comedian hosts the week of February 13.

Noah, whose last show was December 8, profusely thanked Black women during his final sign-off.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” Noah began. “There were empty seats, and then I look at this now. I don’t take it for granted ever.

“Special shout out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me, and formed me?’” he shared. “From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

D.L. Hughley, Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones & More To Guest Host ‘The Daily Show’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com