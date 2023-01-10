Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-10-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Cherry’s Beauty Supply Store
Business Description: “Cherry’s Beauty- Your local, friendly, sassy black-owned beauty supply store located in the heart of Highlandtown.”
Business Website: Facebook: Cherry’s Beauty Supply Store Instagram: @cherrysbeautysupplystore
Darker than Blue Grill
Business Description: “Where Blues and Jazz meet great food.”
Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrill.com/
1st Amazon Construction Services
Business Description: “Black woman-owned roofing company with over 18 years of experience!”
Business Website: https://www.1stamazonconstruction.com/
