Student Seriously Injured Following Stabbing At Lansdowne High School In Baltimore County

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a student was seriously injured following a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School.

Police said another student was taken into custody. Lansdowne High School sent a letter to parents saying the school was placed on “lockdown protocol” at 12:40 p.m. because of an assault involving two students.

The lockdown was later lifted at 1:15 p.m. and students transitioned to fourth period.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Authorities said a female student was taken to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing, while another female student was taken into police custody.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the school resource officer was notified of an assault at the school. Additionally, the SRO’s supervisor was also at the school during the attack.

READ MORE: 5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, At Edmondson Village Shopping Center In Southwest Baltimore

Both took the suspect into custody and rendered aid to the victim. School officials said there will be an increased police presence on campus throughout the day.

All afterschool activities on Tuesday have been canceled. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also reacted to news of the stabbing.

“It’s heartbreaking to see one of our young people injured in a violent and senseless attack,” Olszewski said. “We are praying for a full and speedy recovery to the injured student and we applaud the school resource officer on site for their efforts to quickly apprehend the suspect. We expect the suspect in this incident to be held fully accountable for this outrageous and unacceptable behavior.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Student Seriously Injured Following Stabbing At Lansdowne High School In Baltimore County appeared first on 92 Q.

Student Seriously Injured Following Stabbing At Lansdowne High School In Baltimore County was originally published on 92q.com