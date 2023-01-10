Award-Winning Artist Brent Jones Set To Host New Radio Show

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

(Las Vegas, NV) — Grammy and Stellar Award-winning recording artist Brent Jones is joining Las Vegas’ top-ranked urban radio station starting January 8th as the host of the newly minted “The Brent Jones Show”.

Reaching over 2.7 million listeners in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area, Power 88.1 FM has been serving the community for over 50 years. Playing an eclectic blend of Hip Hop, R&B, Old School, Jazz, Blues, and Gospel, Power 88.1 FM is broadcast throughout the greater Las Vegas Valley on Power 88.1 FM and around the world via the Power 88.1 Mobile App, Power 88.1’s website, and the HD 24/7 Channel.

“The last few months have been absolutely crazy – from my song’s movie debut last week on the Hallmark Channel to our recent sold-out European Tour of Switzerland, Italy, and more – I am thrilled beyond measure to announce the debut of my brand new radio show (The Brent Jones Show) on Power 88.1 FM, Las Vegas’ top-ranked urban contemporary station on January 8th!

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

The Brent Jones Show will be live in studio and feature not only the very best in inspirational music but also live artist interviews, engaging content, humor, and poignant interactions. With a bold and broad approach to timely and controversial topics, my show is spiritually centered always with an undeniable anointing empowered to reach listeners of all backgrounds and ages.” says Brent Jones

In addition to being a radio host, Brent Jones is an award-winning recording artist, worship leader, father, husband, mentor, entrepreneur, author, preacher, and workshop clinician. Featured in the blockbuster DreamWorks movie “Trolls World Tour” (starring Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick & Mary J. Blige), a hit song collaboration “Time” with pop star Ariana Grande, and a recent Billboard #1 plaque for his contributions to the Trolls World Tour movie soundtrack, JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones has spent over 20 years atop the Billboard music charts.

And as one of music’s top selling recording artists, Brent Jones was recently awarded Gold & Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) – to certify over a million albums sold of “Awaken My Love”, Brent’s critically acclaimed collaboration with music superstar Childish Gambino (who made history as the first rapper to win Record of the Year & Song of the Year – 62nd Annual Grammy Awards).

Award-Winning Artist Brent Jones Set To Host New Radio Show was originally published on praiserichmond.com