Praise Featured Video CLOSE

History is about to be made in Maryland as Governor-Elect Wes Moore is soon to be sworn into office as the state’s first black governor.

As he makes his way to his historic inauguration ceremony in Annapolis, he dropped by The AM Clique to share his thoughts and feelings on what this day means for not only the state but for him as well.

RELATED: Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

Soon-to-be Governor Moore also shared his playlist for the occasion, what he likes to do in his free time, and more.

RELATED: Democratic Candidate Wes Moore Makes History In Maryland After Being Elected As State’s First Black Governor

Check out his full interview below:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore Talks About Historic Inauguration Day With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Talks About Historic Inauguration Day was originally published on 92q.com