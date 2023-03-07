Kirk Franklin Says We Need To Bring Back “Real Names” For Children

Times have changed and so have the names of these babies and the gospel legend, Kirk Franklin, says we have to do something about it.
The Grammy-award-winning artist took to Instagram to share his thoughts on names parents are choosing for their kids and said we need to bring back “real names!”
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
“To save the next generation, we need to go back to real names.”
Check out the video below:
In hindsight, names like Geraldine, Gladys, Shirley are long gone so he does have a point. But all we can do is pray and hope the next generation is saved!
What are your thoughts on the naming topic?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS..
Donald Lawrence To Revive Gospel Icon Edwin Hawkins Music & Arts Seminar As Music + Arts Global
10 Times Ricky Dillard Showed Us Why He’s The Ultimate Choirmaster
8 Scriptures To Find Peace
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week
-
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
-
Baltimore City Leaders Approve $9M Budget To Renovate Edmondson Village Shopping Center
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs
-
Maurette Brown Clark Premieres New Single ‘Just Want To Praise You’