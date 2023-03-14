Erica Campbell Set To Appear in the Lifetime Film ‘Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins’

The next installment of Bishop T.D. Jakes‘ “seven deadly sins” anthology is set to premiere next month and you will see a familiar face on the screen. Erica Campbell will star as “Pastor Trey” in the Lifetime Television film “Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins.” Award-winning singer Stephanie Mills leads an amazing cast, including Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, Keeya King, Lucia Walters, and Jaime M. Callica.
The movie is a follow-up on the sins series, including the films around “Lust, Envy, Wrath, and Greed.” Keri Hilson, Michelle Williams, Da Brat, and more have starred in the series of films based on books written by Christian fiction writer, Victoria Christopher Murray.
Here’s a breakdown of the film:
Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story tells the story of reality TV star Birdie Moore (Stephanie Mills), whose carefully constructed world starts to crumble — like the baked goods that catapulted her to fame — when her family secrets are brought to light. To salvage her legacy, Birdie must let go of the pride that estranged her from her daughter.
Birdie’s pride also prevents her from seeing that her son Gabe Moore (Thomas Miles) is actually a thieving opportunist and that her granddaughter Ella Boudreaux (Keeya King) is just a lost twenty-something trying to build up her life after some missteps. While pride helped drive Birdie’s success, it also made her blind to what was happening around her. Will Birdie finally be able to see and admit the truth, or face the consequences of her pride?
The film is executive produced by T.D. Jakes, Derrick Williams, and Shaun Robinson. Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins premieres on the Lifetime Network on Saturday, April 8th. Check your local listings
Check out the trailer below:
