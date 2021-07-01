Chris Paul Brought Back Erica Campbell’s Mary Mary Days With Shoutout During Western Conference Win

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The victorious Phoenix Suns are officially our 2021 Western Conference champions!

Beating out the Los Angeles Clippers with an impressive 130-103 win, Phoenix came back like a literal flaming bird out of ashes to reappear in the NBA Finals for the first time in 30 years. In addition to efforts by star players Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, many are looking at Chris Paul as a key reason for the Suns’ success.

Ask CP3 what inspired the champion behavior though and you might be surprised to find out that his main source of faith comes from a classic song by Erica Campbell’s good ol’ gospel group, Mary Mary.

When asked directly what it’s like to make it to the Finals after many thought he’d finish his basketball career with Oklahoma City Thunder, Paul simply said he writes the words “can’t give up now” on his shoes to keep him motivated. Those words sound familiar? That because he was inspired directly by Mary Mary’s 2000 album cut “Can’t Give Up Now” from their award-winning debut studio album, Thankful. “I listened to it the day I got traded to OKC,” CP3 admitted honestly, further adding, “that’s why I write it on my shoes every game. Straight up.”

The song, along with their smash crossover hit “Shackles (Praise You),” helped Mary Mary garner a GRAMMY for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album amongst many other accolades. That alone makes us understand why the track had such an impact on Paul, and the inspirational power of gospel music is another testament to how God can influence you to be your greatest self.

Revisit “Can’t Give Up Now” by Mary Mary below, and expect Chris Paul to help lead his Phoenix Suns to victory all the way in the NBA Finals starting next week.

