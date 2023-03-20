NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts got a taste of the Holy Spirit with its latest episode, featuring Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Tye Tribbett.

In the 18-minute setlist, Tye filled the small space with horns, a full rhythm section, and a choir ready to bring the funk and the gospel to NPR headquarters in Washington D.C. Running through hits like “No Way,” “Victory,” and “Everything,” there wasn’t an uninspired person in the room.

NPR’s Suraya Mohamed said of the performance, “Even before the production crew pushed their record buttons, an excitement filled the air. As the first song developed, the intensity rose to an even higher level, setting the tone for an emotional, spiritual experience. Musical excellence was abundant as the singers lifted their voices with precise intonation, and Tribbett’s vigor was infectious. The complex instrumental arrangements included jazzy licks and funky beats that drove spontaneous but smooth transitions in and out of six inspiring songs.”

Thanking the NPR team for allowing him to spread the word of Jesus with the Tiny Desk audience, Tribbett leaves with encouraging words prior to his last song. “There is hope! You’re never hopeless. I know your world gets dark and you feel all by yourself. You think nobody sees you but God sees you and not only does he see you but he’s been with you the whole time.”

Check out the full performance above!

SETLIST:

“No Way”

“Get Up”

“Victory”

“Everything”

“He Turned It”

“Be Alright”

Tye Tribbett Brings The Gospel To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts was originally published on thelightnc.com