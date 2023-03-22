Zacardi Cortez Announces “Imprint Experience” Tour

it’s time to grab your tickets!
Zacardi Cortez announced on Instagram that he will be coming to a city near you for his “Imprint Experience” tour.
In a post, Cortez said, “The IMPRINT Experience Tour is coming to a city near you! This lineup, the band, the team… it’s crazy y’all 🤯 and the experience will be an authentic God encounter!!! Thank you for your support.”
Below are the dates for the first round of the tour:
APRIL 4 – TUPELO
APRIL 5 – MOSS POINT
APRIL 6 – HOUSTON
APRIL 7 – DALLAS
APRIL 9 – BEAUMONT
APRIL 14 – CHICAGO
For ticket information, dates and additional information, click here.
-
