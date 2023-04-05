Chloe Bailey is on a meteoric rise at the moment in her multi-hyphenated career. In addition to last week’s release of her debut solo album, In Pieces, the 24-year-old vocalist is also gearing up for her next movie role with the soon-to-be-released Peacock musical comedy, Praise This.
RELATED: Chloe Bailey: You Can Dress How You Want And Still Praise God
Willie got a chance to briefly catch up with the talented singer/actress, who appeared bubbly and full of life as she spoke with him exclusively on what it means to be getting back to her gospel roots. Although the film also stars rapper Quavo, in addition to comedic social media stars Druski and Kountry Wayne, Chloe assured that the film will still have an emphasis on praising the Lord. She tells Willie, “Whether you are super religious or not, you will find the love of God and the light that he shines on all of us when you watch this. It’s really the personification of ‘Come as you are’.”
Praise This arrives on Peacock beginning this Friday (April 7). Watch the full interview with Chloe Bailey below on The Willie Moore Jr. Show:
Chloe Bailey Talks New Film ‘Praise This’ And Why It’s A Real Gospel Film…Even With Druski! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
