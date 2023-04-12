April is Stress Awareness Month, and it is important to shed a light on how stress affects different racial and ethnic groups. African Americans, in particular, face unique stressors due to systemic racism, discrimination, and inequality. Research has shown that chronic stress can lead to a range of physical and mental health issues, and it is important for us to recognize the impact of stress on our communities.

By increasing awareness, we can begin to have conversations about how to address and alleviate these stressors. We can also work towards creating a more equitable society where every person has the opportunity to thrive without the burden of chronic stress. Let us use this month to not only recognize the effects of stress but to take action towards a healthier, more balanced life for ourselves and our communities.

Licensed psychologist, author, and life coach, Dr. Sabrina Jackson joined the Get Up! Church today to give us tips to Remedy stress. Dr. Jackson is also a licensed and ordained evangelist.

Tips To Remedy Stress | Stress Awareness Month was originally published on getuperica.com