Talk about a miracle! A local fisherman called authorities after seeing a Jeep submerged underwater at Lake O’ the Pines in Texas.
RELATED: Harris County Sergeant Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash
RELATED: Report: Two Planes Crash During Dallas Air Show
They discovered a woman inside who had been listed on the Missing Persons List for two days. She was rescued alive and immediately treated for hypothermia. Photos shared online by the Marion County Sheriff Office show two men pulling an individual out of the water and into a boat. To their right, a portion of the submerged Jeep can be seen.
“He reported observing a black Jeep submerged about 40 feet from the Woody’s camp boat ramp,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.
Check out this report from KHOU11 Below
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Funeral Arrangements Announced For Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors