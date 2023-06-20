Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-20-2023]

Published on June 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Wise Choice Moving and Hauling

Business Description: “Your Wise Choice for Moving and Hauling.”

Business Website: https://wisechoicemoving.com/

Charlotte B. Closet

Business Description:  “This is not your ordinary thrift store.”

Business Website: Charlottebcloset.com 

Love & Happiness Inc.

Business Description: “Let Chef Carl create edible expressions of love for you and the people you hold close to your heart!”

Business Website: Instagram: cuisineoflove.com

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-20-2023]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Close