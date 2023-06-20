We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Wise Choice Moving and Hauling
Business Description: “Your Wise Choice for Moving and Hauling.”
Business Website: https://wisechoicemoving.com/
Charlotte B. Closet
Business Description: “This is not your ordinary thrift store.”
Business Website: Charlottebcloset.com
Love & Happiness Inc.
Business Description: “Let Chef Carl create edible expressions of love for you and the people you hold close to your heart!”
Business Website: Instagram: cuisineoflove.com
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-20-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
