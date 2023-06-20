A new Baltimore City program could earn you a rebate on a doorbell camera but you have to be willing to help police solve crime.
The city is reportedly contributing $200,000 to the Home Security Rebate program as part of its 2024 budget.
Officials are hoping that more doorbell cameras will help police solve crimes.
“The idea is that if you purchase a Nest or Ring camera or any of those, police don’t have access to the camera, but if there’s a crime in the area, they can knock on your door when they’re canvassing the neighborhood. They’ll know if you have a camera because you’re registered in this database, and you’re able to share evidence with them to help solve crimes,” said Councilman Eric Costello.
If enough people get these cameras, police can ask the owners for footage if and when a crime happens.
According to Councilman Costello, people who register their cameras could get a rebate of up to $150.
You can find out more about the program and how to register by clicking here.
The post Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera appeared first on 92 Q.
