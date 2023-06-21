Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will host a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium for the 2023 NFL season.

Walkups are welcomed and all applicants must be at least 18.

On the spot hiring will be happening as well. Additionally, all attendees will be entered into a raffle to win an autographed item.

“We are once again excited to add more hardworking staff members to our M&T Bank Stadium family,” Ravens director of guest experience Colleen Helak stated. “Not only is it our mission to continuously enhance the gameday experience for Ravens fans, but we also have the honor of providing more job opportunities for the incredible citizens of our Baltimore community.”

The post M&T Bank Stadium To Host Job Fair This Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.

