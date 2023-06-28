If you’re looking for things to add to your list this summer, consider this.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will be hosting The Music Of Whitney Houston this July.
Scheduled for July 14, fans will be able to enjoy unforgettable music from one of the best vocalists of all time.
“We will always love Whitney Houston, who remains as one of the bestselling recording artists of all time. With unforgettable songs that found common ground among pop, R&B and gospel, Whitney wove her voice into the fabric of our lives, touching rapturous highs and poignant lows. Hear her classics in a whole new light with the lush orchestral backdrop of the BSO,” in a statement on their website.
Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Music Of Whitney Houston To Be Featured At The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra This July was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
