We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
We Rock The Spectrum
Business Description: “Finally, a place where you never have to say “I’m sorry”
Business Website: www.werockthespectrumbaltimore.com/
Heavyweight Champions Apparel
Business Description: “The Story of The Underdog.”
Business Website: heavyweightchampionapparel.myshopify.com/
Yorktown Spice
Business Description: “A New Way to Eat Crabs and More.”
Business Website: https://www.yorktownspice.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-11-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
