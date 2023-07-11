Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Maryland teen vacationing in Puerto Rico has died after he was shot on a beach following an altercation.

According to Police, Tommy Grays III, a rising junior known as “Trey” at James Hubert Blake High School in Montgomery County, was shot on Isla Verde beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

NBC Washington also reports the 17-year-old’s stepfather was shot in the face and remained hospitalized as of last Friday.

Police said Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, turned himself in Friday morning, six days after he was identified as a suspect.

Grays’ high school is now offering grief resources and other support.

