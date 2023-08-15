Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Deddles Donuts

Business Description: “Hot, Fresh, Ready Cake Donuts.”

Business Website: https://deddlesdonuts.com/

The Taylor Law Firm

Business Description: “”The Taylor Law Firm is your neighborhood hero. A firm where problems get resolved.”

Business Website: thetaylorlawfirms.com

Brilliance in Black

Business Description: “Bringing light to the excellence that is us.”

Business Website: https://www.brillianceinblack.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-15-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com