The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back J.K. Dobbins off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Dobbins hasn’t practiced all of training camp.

His return comes after teammate Rashod Bateman made his training camp debut last week. He was also on the PUP list after having Lisfranc foot surgery.

The post Baltimore Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins Off The PUP List appeared first on 92 Q.

