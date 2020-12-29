If 2020 gave us nothing else, it gave us good music to help carry us through the collective wreckage (re: 20 Unforgettable Moments of 2020). The year had its ups and downs, but we’re still thankful for it all. We’re even more thankful for the music that inspired us to keep going, push hard, trust God and be grateful.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Below is a list of inspirational/gospel songs of 2020 (courtesy of GospelGoodies.com) that’ll guide you towards a hopeful 2021.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020 was originally published on getuperica.com